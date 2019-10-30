Insider Selling: Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd Inc. (NYSE:GFY) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd Inc. (NYSE:GFY) Director Daniel P. Cronin sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $16,400.00.

NYSE:GFY remained flat at $$16.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,208. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.23. Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.86 and a 1 year high of $16.63.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 68,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Planning Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 7,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period.

About Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd

Western Asset Variable Rate Strategic Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

