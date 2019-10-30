Insights Network (INSTAR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.98 Million

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. Over the last week, Insights Network has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Insights Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0136 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, Bancor Network and IDEX. Insights Network has a total market capitalization of $1.98 million and approximately $7,424.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insights Network Token Profile

INSTAR is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. Insights Network’s total supply is 229,374,136 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,103,887 tokens. Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken. The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network.

Buying and Selling Insights Network

Insights Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

