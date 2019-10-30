Inspro Technologies (OTCMKTS:ITCC) Trading 1.5% Higher

Inspro Technologies Corp (OTCMKTS:ITCC)’s stock price traded up 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.03 and last traded at $0.03, 9,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 59% from the average session volume of 22,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04.

Inspro Technologies (OTCMKTS:ITCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Inspro Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 29.41%. The company had revenue of $3.47 million during the quarter.

About Inspro Technologies (OTCMKTS:ITCC)

InsPro Technologies Corporation, a technology company, develops, sells, and supports Web-based insurance administration software application for insurance carriers and third party administrators in the United States. It offers InsPro Enterprise software application, an insurance administration and marketing system that supports group and individual business lines, as well as processes agent, direct market, worksite, and Website generated businesses.

