Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Raises Stock Holdings in SPDRICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CJNK)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in SPDRICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CJNK) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in SPDRICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CJNK. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of SPDRICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 13,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in SPDRICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 150,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after buying an additional 8,532 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in SPDRICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF by 23.4% during the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 51,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 9,767 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new position in SPDRICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $447,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDRICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $215,000.

NYSEARCA CJNK remained flat at $$26.19 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.04. SPDRICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.33 and a 52-week high of $27.36.

