Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 190 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lessened its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,047 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Intuit by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 144,881 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,862,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 20,543 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total transaction of $5,691,438.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,170 shares in the company, valued at $6,973,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 6,854 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total transaction of $1,962,505.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,224.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 285,279 shares of company stock valued at $68,553,645. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INTU traded up $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $259.37. The stock had a trading volume of 16,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,012. The company has a market capitalization of $67.26 billion, a PE ratio of 46.47, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.10. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.61 and a twelve month high of $295.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.92.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $994.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.02 million. Intuit had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 43.86%. Intuit’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.99%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTU. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $245.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intuit has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.21.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

