Instructure (NYSE:INST) Downgraded by Needham & Company LLC to “Hold”

Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Instructure (NYSE:INST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on INST. ValuEngine cut shares of Instructure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Instructure from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. CIBC raised Instructure from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Instructure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Instructure in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.61.

NYSE:INST traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.59. The company had a trading volume of 439,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,016. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -36.25 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.80. Instructure has a 52 week low of $33.47 and a 52 week high of $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Instructure (NYSE:INST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $68.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.08 million. Instructure had a negative net margin of 26.64% and a negative return on equity of 44.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Instructure will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew Kaminer sold 2,000 shares of Instructure stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $78,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,728.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven B. Kaminsky sold 20,000 shares of Instructure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total value of $828,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,615,538.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,309 shares of company stock valued at $1,773,242 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Instructure by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Instructure by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Instructure by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 4,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new position in Instructure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Instructure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Instructure

Instructure, Inc provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management through a software-as-a-service business model worldwide. It develops Canvas, a learning management platform for KÂ-12 and higher education; and Bridge, an employee development and engagement platform. The company's applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing a system of engagement for teachers and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, a streamlined workflow, and the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information.

