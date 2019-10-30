INT Chain (INT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.50 Million

INT Chain (CURRENCY:INT) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. Over the last seven days, INT Chain has traded 26% higher against the US dollar. INT Chain has a total market capitalization of $7.99 million and $1.50 million worth of INT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One INT Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0210 or 0.00000229 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, Ethfinex, OKEx Korea and OKEx.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get INT Chain alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00040842 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $522.95 or 0.05685828 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000391 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004160 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00001046 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000226 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00015195 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00045996 BTC.

INT Chain Coin Profile

INT Chain is a coin. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. INT Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 379,720,377 coins. INT Chain’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN. The Reddit community for INT Chain is /r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for INT Chain is intchain.io.

Buying and Selling INT Chain

INT Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, CoinEgg, Ethfinex, OKEx Korea and Allcoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INT Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for INT Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INT Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.