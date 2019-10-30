Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,364 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 1.3% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 1,899.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,170,134 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,204,894,000 after purchasing an additional 23,911,014 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its stake in Intel by 806.0% during the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 7,473,706 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $357,766,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648,828 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Intel by 214.8% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,620,463 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $460,532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,564,340 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Intel by 762.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,174,969 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $215,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 4,885.4% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,548,597 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $254,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,476 shares during the last quarter. 65.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital set a $50.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,289,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,805,192. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.44. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $59.59.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.07 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 27.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

Intel declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the chip maker to reacquire up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 10,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.70 per share, with a total value of $498,952.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 168,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,721,243.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $445,165.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,568.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,331 shares of company stock worth $880,603. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

