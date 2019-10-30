Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

TILE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Longbow Research lowered Interface from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks set a $17.00 target price on Interface and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Interface from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Interface from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interface has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.50.

Get Interface alerts:

Interface stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.34. The stock had a trading volume of 558,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,716. Interface has a 12 month low of $10.37 and a 12 month high of $19.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Interface had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $348.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Interface will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.45%.

In related news, Director Christopher G. Kennedy purchased 44,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.73 per share, for a total transaction of $606,316.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Interface by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Interface during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Interface by 678.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Interface by 783.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Interface during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

About Interface

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

Read More: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.