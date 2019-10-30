Intersect ENT (XENT) to Release Earnings on Friday

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 1st. Analysts expect Intersect ENT to post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Intersect ENT has set its FY 2019 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 31.43% and a negative return on equity of 29.16%. The business had revenue of $26.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Intersect ENT to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:XENT opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. Intersect ENT has a fifty-two week low of $14.61 and a fifty-two week high of $35.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.20 million, a PE ratio of -23.68 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.31.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Intersect ENT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Guggenheim cut Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Northland Securities upgraded Intersect ENT from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut Intersect ENT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.11.

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

