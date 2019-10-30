INTL CONS AIRL/S (ICAGY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) is set to release its earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect INTL CONS AIRL/S to post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter.

INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. INTL CONS AIRL/S had a return on equity of 72.94% and a net margin of 9.06%. On average, analysts expect INTL CONS AIRL/S to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ICAGY opened at $13.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.04 and a 200 day moving average of $11.81. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 2.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. INTL CONS AIRL/S has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $20.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ICAGY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded INTL CONS AIRL/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on INTL CONS AIRL/S in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC upgraded INTL CONS AIRL/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded INTL CONS AIRL/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded INTL CONS AIRL/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

