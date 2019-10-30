Inventus Mining (CVE:IVS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.07

Shares of Inventus Mining Corp (CVE:IVS) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 26000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 million and a P/E ratio of -9.29. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.41.

About Inventus Mining (CVE:IVS)

Inventus Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Pardo Paleoplacer gold property, which consists of 16 mining claims covering an area of 167 square kilometers located in the northeast of Sudbury, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Ginguro Exploration Inc and changed its name to Inventus Mining Corp.

