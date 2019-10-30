Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Sets New 52-Week High at $218.12

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $218.12 and last traded at $216.99, with a volume of 2 shares. The stock had previously closed at $216.99.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $213.49 and its 200 day moving average is $210.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a $0.9314 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 227,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,402,000 after acquiring an additional 18,487 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 25.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,023,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

