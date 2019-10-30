Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV) by 16.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,586 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF were worth $2,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,006,000 after acquiring an additional 9,202 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 277,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,304,000 after acquiring an additional 45,667 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 360,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,523,000 after acquiring an additional 17,713 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF stock opened at $66.71 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.25. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a 1 year low of $54.39 and a 1 year high of $72.22.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a $0.1671 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.5%.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

