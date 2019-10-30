Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Morses Club (MCL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Morses Club (LON: MCL):

10/10/2019 – Morses Club had its “corporate” rating reaffirmed by analysts at FinnCap.

10/10/2019 – Morses Club had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on the stock.

10/10/2019 – Morses Club had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

10/10/2019 – Morses Club had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on the stock.

9/6/2019 – Morses Club had its “corporate” rating reaffirmed by analysts at FinnCap.

9/6/2019 – Morses Club had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Shares of Morses Club stock opened at GBX 126 ($1.65) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $165.00 million and a PE ratio of 12.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.28. Morses Club PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 185.50 ($2.42). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 119.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 141.01.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. Morses Club’s payout ratio is currently 0.78%.

In other Morses Club news, insider Peter Ward acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.66) per share, for a total transaction of £254,000 ($331,895.99).

Morses Club PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides home collected credit services in the United Kingdom. It offers small cash loans between £100 and £1000. The company offers consumer credit through a network of 98 branches and approximately 2,030 self-employed agents, as well as online channels.

