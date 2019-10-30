Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) Stock Position Raised by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,319 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the second quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the third quarter worth $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the second quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Investors Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 1,911.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,808 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. 72.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISBC traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,401,154. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.29. Investors Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $179.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.32%.

ISBC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Investors Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Stephens initiated coverage on Investors Bancorp in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.73.

In other Investors Bancorp news, Director Robert C. Albanese sold 35,302 shares of Investors Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $393,264.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 20,000 shares of Investors Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $220,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

