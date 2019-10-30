Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 2,027 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,402% compared to the typical volume of 81 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 58,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 10,256 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 272,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,376,000 after acquiring an additional 41,451 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 324,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,714,000 after acquiring an additional 99,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kornit Digital stock opened at $34.06 on Wednesday. Kornit Digital has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $34.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 189.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 6.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.33.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $43.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.91 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KRNT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

