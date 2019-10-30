Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT)

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 2,707 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,048% compared to the typical volume of 126 call options.

NASDAQ:PBCT traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.68. 62,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,788,819. People’s United Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $18.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.06.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. People’s United Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that People’s United Financial will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

People’s United Financial declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.20%.

In other news, Director George P. Carter sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total transaction of $252,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,044.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R David Rosato sold 8,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $143,933.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,368.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,690 shares of company stock valued at $626,175 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBCT. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 10.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 13,596 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 5.0% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 73,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 2.4% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 451,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,569,000 after acquiring an additional 10,411 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in People’s United Financial by 4.6% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 183,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,086,000 after buying an additional 8,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Surevest Inc. increased its position in People’s United Financial by 80.5% during the second quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 76,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 34,288 shares during the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

