Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.24-1.28 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.27.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Invitation Homes from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $28.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Invitation Homes to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Invitation Homes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.45.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,326,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,859,005. Invitation Homes has a twelve month low of $19.21 and a twelve month high of $31.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.74 and a 200-day moving average of $27.48. The stock has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $443.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark A. Solls sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $870,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,830.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ernest Michael Freedman sold 31,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $906,051.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 342,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,738,550.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,061,892 shares of company stock worth $1,241,696,352. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

