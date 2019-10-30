IONChain (IONC) Achieves Market Cap of $1.23 Million

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 30th. During the last seven days, IONChain has traded up 27% against the dollar. One IONChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and FCoin. IONChain has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and $121,720.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003218 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010922 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00217791 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.78 or 0.01473112 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00028426 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00121252 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

IONChain Profile

IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. The official message board for IONChain is medium.com/@IONChain. IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org. IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain.

IONChain Token Trading

IONChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and FCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IONChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IONChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

