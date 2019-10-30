IoT Chain 1-Day Volume Tops $2.01 Million (ITC)

IoT Chain (CURRENCY:ITC) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 30th. During the last seven days, IoT Chain has traded up 30.5% against the US dollar. One IoT Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00001387 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, Kucoin, OKEx and Bithumb. IoT Chain has a total market cap of $10.60 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003246 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011013 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00219367 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.42 or 0.01469265 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00028604 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00041272 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00122309 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003045 BTC.

IoT Chain Profile

ITC is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,464,658 tokens. The official website for IoT Chain is iotchain.io. The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain.

Buying and Selling IoT Chain

IoT Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bithumb, Huobi, Kucoin and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoT Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IoT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

