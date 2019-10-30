IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Trading 7.3% Higher

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)’s share price traded up 7.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $133.96 and last traded at $133.56, 1,002,901 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 111% from the average session volume of 476,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.45.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity set a $150.00 price objective on IPG Photonics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on IPG Photonics from $204.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $127.00 price objective on IPG Photonics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.56.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.09. The company has a current ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 2.18.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.12). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $329.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IPG Photonics news, insider Igor Samartsev sold 800 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $104,008.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPGP. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,344,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $207,400,000 after buying an additional 700,721 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 490.2% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 538,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,028,000 after buying an additional 447,068 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 1,205.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 253,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,166,000 after buying an additional 233,984 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 342.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after buying an additional 182,112 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,802,000. 64.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPG Photonics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IPGP)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

