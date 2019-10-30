Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.65-1.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.807-2.857 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.89 billion.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IQV. Barclays set a $180.00 price objective on Iqvia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Iqvia from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Iqvia from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine lowered Iqvia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Iqvia from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Iqvia currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $166.46.

NYSE:IQV traded down $4.35 on Wednesday, reaching $145.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,325,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,538. Iqvia has a 12-month low of $104.90 and a 12-month high of $164.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.00.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $678,063.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,314. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 2,616,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total value of $410,323,991.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Iqvia

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

