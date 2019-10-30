Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) VP Sells $47,600.00 in Stock

Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) VP Brent Johnson sold 2,000 shares of Iradimed stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $47,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,158.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Brent Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 30th, Brent Johnson sold 3,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $73,230.00.

On Friday, October 25th, Brent Johnson sold 4,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $95,240.00.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Brent Johnson sold 4,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $95,120.00.

On Monday, October 21st, Brent Johnson sold 2,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $46,000.00.

On Friday, October 18th, Brent Johnson sold 2,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $45,800.00.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Brent Johnson sold 3,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $65,760.00.

On Monday, October 14th, Brent Johnson sold 1,902 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $41,501.64.

On Friday, October 11th, Brent Johnson sold 1,300 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total transaction of $28,119.00.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Brent Johnson sold 3,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total transaction of $65,970.00.

On Monday, October 7th, Brent Johnson sold 2,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $44,680.00.

Iradimed stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.30. The stock had a trading volume of 161,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,027. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.75. Iradimed Corp has a 12-month low of $16.68 and a 12-month high of $30.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.50 million, a P/E ratio of 58.84 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 9.39, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. Iradimed had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $9.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.91 million. On average, research analysts expect that Iradimed Corp will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iradimed in the second quarter worth approximately $49,696,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iradimed by 14.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 390,592 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,988,000 after acquiring an additional 49,042 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Iradimed by 5.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,432,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iradimed by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 276,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares during the period. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Iradimed by 49.1% in the second quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 193,574 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,959,000 after acquiring an additional 63,713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iradimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised shares of Iradimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

About Iradimed

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

