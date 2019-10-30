Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Shares Up 5.7%

Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) shot up 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.48 and last traded at $25.30, 161,144 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 133% from the average session volume of 69,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.94.

Several brokerages have commented on IRMD. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iradimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iradimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday.

Get Iradimed alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.50 million, a P/E ratio of 58.84 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.75.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Iradimed had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $9.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.91 million. On average, analysts predict that Iradimed Corp will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Louis S. Waldman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $567,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,533.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brent Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $41,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,368 shares in the company, valued at $49,538.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,815 shares of company stock valued at $2,236,102 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Iradimed by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 21,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 8,640 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iradimed in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,696,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in shares of Iradimed by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 163,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,352,000 after buying an additional 40,703 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Iradimed in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Iradimed by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,432,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares during the period. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD)

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Iradimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iradimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.