iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) Shares Down 0.3%

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG)’s share price fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.17 and last traded at $28.17, 1 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 117,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.26.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.21 and its 200-day moving average is $26.90.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.