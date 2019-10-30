iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Shares Sold by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,890 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares India 50 ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INDY. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,266,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares India 50 ETF by 160.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $504,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,879,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares India 50 ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 139,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,362,000 after buying an additional 10,450 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:INDY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,613. iShares India 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $31.45 and a 1 year high of $39.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.18 and a 200 day moving average of $36.90.

About iShares India 50 ETF

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

