iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 39.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,455 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWA. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 254.6% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the second quarter valued at $124,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the second quarter worth about $204,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,906. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.06. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a one year low of $18.35 and a one year high of $22.87.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

