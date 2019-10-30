iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) Sets New 12-Month High at $31.38

Shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.38 and last traded at $31.37, with a volume of 56265 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.17.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.06.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 313.8% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $659,000.

iShares MSCI France ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

