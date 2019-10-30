iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,203,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,328 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.74% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $251,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MUB. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 73.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,698,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $531,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,462 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,102,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,368,713,000 after purchasing an additional 882,363 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 28.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,104,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,212,000 after purchasing an additional 685,789 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,992,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,885,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,185,000 after purchasing an additional 234,090 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MUB stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,074. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $106.42 and a 1-year high of $115.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.31.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

