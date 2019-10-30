iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Titan Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of IWF traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.68. The company had a trading volume of 56,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,617. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $121.71 and a 1-year high of $164.45.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.4298 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

