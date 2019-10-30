iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Bought by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PFF. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get iShares US Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

PFF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.51. 60,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,421,787. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.38 and its 200 day moving average is $37.01. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $33.26 and a 12-month high of $37.71.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Featured Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.