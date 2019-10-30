Isra Vision (ETR:ISR) Sets New 52-Week High at $42.62

Isra Vision AG (ETR:ISR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €42.62 ($49.56) and last traded at €42.28 ($49.16), with a volume of 75110 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €40.22 ($46.77).

ISR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on Isra Vision and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on Isra Vision and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on Isra Vision and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of €38.97 and a 200-day moving average of €36.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $946.13 million and a P/E ratio of 37.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.35.

Isra Vision Company Profile (ETR:ISR)

ISRA VISION AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface inspection and image processing systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Automation and Surface Vision. It offers robot vision solutions, including 2D and mono 2 ½D robot vision, mono 3D, 3D shape matching, 3D shape matching multi-view, 3D photogrammetry, 3D stereo sensor, 3D stereo system, 3D area profile scan, 3D intelliPICK point cloud, 3D visual servo, and 3D adapted uncalibrated robot automation systems, as well as 2D inline, and 3D gap and flush sensor systems.

