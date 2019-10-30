Itaconix (LON:ITX) Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of Itaconix PLC (LON:ITX) fell 4.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.46 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.46 ($0.02), 192,695 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,218% from the average session volume of 14,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.53 ($0.02).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.90 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2.37. The company has a market cap of $4.10 million and a PE ratio of -0.64.

In related news, insider James Joseph Barber purchased 721,818 shares of Itaconix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £7,218.18 ($9,431.83).

About Itaconix (LON:ITX)

Itaconix plc designs and manufactures specialty polymers for home care, industrial, and personal care markets in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company's home care and industrial products include Itaconix DSP and Itaconix CHT water conditioners for binding calcium, magnesium, and other polycationic ions in consumer, industrial, and agricultural applications; Itaconix VELASOFT, a water soluble polymer; Itaconix ZINADOR, a water soluble odor neutralizer; Itaconix XDP, a water soluble polymer mineral dispersant; ITACONIX TSI, a water soluble polymer threshold scale inhibitor; and ITACONIX BIOBIND, a waterborne polymer used in coating formulations as binders.

