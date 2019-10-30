Itafos (CVE:IFOS) Shares Up 3.7%

Itafos (CVE:IFOS) shares shot up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.40 and last traded at C$1.40, 47,000 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 61% from the average session volume of 29,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.35.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$1.25 target price on shares of Itafos and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.24 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.98. The stock has a market cap of $182.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.85.

Itafos Company Profile (CVE:IFOS)

Itafos operates as a vertically integrated phosphate fertilizers and specialty products company. It operates through Itafos Conda, Itafos Arraias, and Development and Exploration segments. The company produces and sells monoammonium phosphate, superphosphoric acid, merchant grade phosphoric acid, single superphosphate, and ammonium polyphosphate.

