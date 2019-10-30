ITT (ITT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

ITT (NYSE:ITT) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. ITT has set its FY 2019 guidance at $3.58-3.68 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $3.58-3.68 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. ITT had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $719.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect ITT to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $61.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.52. ITT has a 52-week low of $44.89 and a 52-week high of $66.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a $0.147 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.27%.

ITT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $72.00 price target on ITT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised ITT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ITT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. ITT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.80.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

