IVRNET (CVE:IVI) Stock Price Up 50%

IVRNET (CVE:IVI) shares rose 50% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, approximately 5,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 109,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and a P/E ratio of -1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 692.59.

About IVRNET (CVE:IVI)

Ivrnet Inc, an application service provider, provides e-business applications on an outsource basis through the Ivrnet eServices network in North America. The company develops, hosts, sells, and supports value added business automation software solutions, which facilitate automated interaction through phone network and the Internet.

