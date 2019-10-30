Jamie Peter Conboy Sells 12,000 Shares of Storm Resources Ltd (TSE:SRX) Stock

Storm Resources Ltd (TSE:SRX) Senior Officer Jamie Peter Conboy sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.37, for a total value of C$16,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 550,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$755,490.93.

Jamie Peter Conboy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Storm Resources alerts:

On Thursday, August 22nd, Jamie Peter Conboy sold 600 shares of Storm Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.44, for a total value of C$864.00.

Shares of Storm Resources stock opened at C$1.29 on Wednesday. Storm Resources Ltd has a 52 week low of C$1.14 and a 52 week high of C$2.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.67. The firm has a market cap of $158.02 million and a PE ratio of 3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.95.

Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$37.57 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Storm Resources Ltd will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

SRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Storm Resources from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. CIBC decreased their price target on Storm Resources from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Storm Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

About Storm Resources

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interest in lands covering an area of 121,000 net acres in 172 net sections located in Umbach, Nig, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2018, it had 182,370 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Storm Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Storm Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.