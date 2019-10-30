Janney Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,601 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STT. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its position in State Street by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its position in State Street by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 27,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in State Street by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in State Street by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West boosted its position in State Street by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 5,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey N. Carp sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total value of $1,293,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.32 per share, for a total transaction of $54,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,675.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 10,000 shares of company stock worth $518,575. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of State Street stock traded down $0.80 on Wednesday, reaching $66.41. 22,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,136,684. State Street Corp has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $77.00. The company has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.26 and a 200 day moving average of $58.58.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. State Street had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that State Street Corp will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 28.81%.

STT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised State Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on State Street from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of State Street in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $55.00 price objective on State Street and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on State Street from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.02.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

