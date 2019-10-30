Janney Capital Management LLC Has $586,000 Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Janney Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,865 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 109.2% in the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 217.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 445 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $2,720,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 899,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,207,933.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 4,766 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $325,279.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 243,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,637,439. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,936 shares of company stock worth $10,977,904 in the last three months. 2.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDNS has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.95. 17,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,615,305. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $40.31 and a 1-year high of $77.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.54, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.17.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 30.74%. The company had revenue of $579.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

