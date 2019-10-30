Janney Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Janney Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 163,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,707 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.1% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $20,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PG. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 23,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 12,038 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 116,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 target price on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

In other Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,259 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.36, for a total value of $151,533.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,140,673.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,729 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $207,134.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 470,319 shares of company stock valued at $55,934,268. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PG stock traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, reaching $124.47. 956,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,850,086. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $86.74 and a one year high of $125.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $307.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.21.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

