Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 192 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Janney Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,717,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,793,346,000 after buying an additional 1,585,911 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Amgen by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,753,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,244,470,000 after purchasing an additional 34,674 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 1,334.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,942,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $910,860,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598,329 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Amgen by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,780,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $512,383,000 after purchasing an additional 239,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,851,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $341,116,000 after purchasing an additional 151,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock traded down $2.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $206.91. The company had a trading volume of 99,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,346. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.30 and a 1-year high of $211.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.38. The stock has a market cap of $122.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.11.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. Amgen had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 76.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.28%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $230.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $240.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $211.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.17.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total transaction of $77,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at $2,990,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.58, for a total transaction of $387,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,181,680.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,671,900. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

