Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 288 Shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

Janney Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CONE. South Texas Money Management Ltd. grew its position in CyrusOne by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 535,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,885,000 after acquiring an additional 81,923 shares during the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its stake in CyrusOne by 3.2% during the second quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 32,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in CyrusOne by 1.9% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 339,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,607,000 after buying an additional 6,261 shares during the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management raised its stake in CyrusOne by 1.1% during the second quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 126,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,302,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in CyrusOne by 3.6% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 52,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

CONE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen cut CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America set a $80.00 target price on CyrusOne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. BidaskClub cut CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Guggenheim set a $81.00 target price on CyrusOne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on CyrusOne from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CyrusOne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.35.

Shares of CONE traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.61. 7,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 897,709. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.20. CyrusOne Inc has a 12 month low of $48.94 and a 12 month high of $79.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $251.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.01 million. CyrusOne had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 7.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE).

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.