Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 92,065 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 154.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 151,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,065 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $21,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 375.0% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

Shares of GLD stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $140.81. 153,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,210,256. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $113.42 and a fifty-two week high of $146.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.19.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

