Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 644,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,248 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $76,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidant Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 63.9% during the second quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in Chevron by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in Chevron by 154.0% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $4,218,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,218,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Debra L. Reed purchased 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $118.14 per share, for a total transaction of $502,095.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,750 shares of company stock worth $10,648,200 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $116.81. 166,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,831,743. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $100.22 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The stock has a market cap of $224.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.06.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $38.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVX. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Independent Research set a $127.00 target price on Chevron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.47.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

