Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 30,174 Shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,174 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $22,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Swedbank raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,331,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,759,000 after acquiring an additional 80,080 shares in the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after acquiring an additional 8,792 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 490,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,261,000 after acquiring an additional 15,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Prologis from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Prologis from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Prologis from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays set a $92.00 price objective on Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.81.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.97. 105,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,537,403. The company has a market capitalization of $54.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Prologis Inc has a 52-week low of $55.21 and a 52-week high of $92.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.98.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 53.87%. The business had revenue of $712.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis Inc will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 69.97%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

