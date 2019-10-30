Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,610 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,839 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $19,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,374,269 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,846,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,583 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,672,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,360,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,150 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 13.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,510,331 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,973,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809,878 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,011,376 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,763,905,000 after purchasing an additional 73,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 1.1% in the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 16,990,039 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,426,314,000 after purchasing an additional 183,581 shares during the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Nike news, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.42, for a total transaction of $15,414,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,054,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,932,417.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $8,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 496,945 shares of company stock worth $45,209,893 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.85. 3,017,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,626,685. The firm has a market cap of $141.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.85. Nike Inc has a twelve month low of $66.53 and a twelve month high of $96.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. Nike had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 47.92%. The firm had revenue of $10.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Nike from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Nike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $106.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Nike from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.98.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

