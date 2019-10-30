Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 577,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,563 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $25,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 9.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 13.8% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.9% during the second quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 14,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 19,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 7.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JCI traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.13. 113,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,498,536. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.91. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 1-year low of $28.30 and a 1-year high of $44.65. The firm has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 22.38%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.75%.

In related news, insider Rodney M. Rushing sold 764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $32,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,497.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 11,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total value of $473,142.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 881,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,262,881.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 169,391 shares of company stock valued at $7,329,657. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.89.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

