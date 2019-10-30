Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Raytheon worth $29,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its stake in Raytheon by 7.4% during the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 46,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in Raytheon by 27.9% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 4,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Raytheon by 12.7% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Raytheon by 11.3% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon during the second quarter worth about $3,874,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RTN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 target price on shares of Raytheon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group set a $230.00 target price on shares of Raytheon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays set a $215.00 target price on shares of Raytheon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Raytheon from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.94.

In other news, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.10, for a total value of $856,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,747.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $189,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,655,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,120,750 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RTN traded up $2.01 on Wednesday, reaching $213.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891,731. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $199.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $58.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.87. Raytheon has a fifty-two week low of $144.27 and a fifty-two week high of $216.54.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a $0.9425 dividend. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.53%.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

