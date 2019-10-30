Jason Industries (NASDAQ:JASN) Trading Up 8.3%

Jason Industries Inc (NASDAQ:JASN) shares were up 8.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.27 and last traded at $0.26, approximately 641,121 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 265% from the average daily volume of 175,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Jason Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.72.

Jason Industries (NASDAQ:JASN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $138.30 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jason Industries stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Jason Industries Inc (NASDAQ:JASN) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 770,138 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.75% of Jason Industries worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 32.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jason Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:JASN)

Jason Industries is the parent company to a global family of manufacturing leaders within the seating, finishing, components and automotive acoustics markets, including Assembled Products (Buffalo Grove, Ill.), Janesville Acoustics (Southfield, Mich.), Metalex (Libertyville, Ill.), Milsco (Milwaukee, Wis.), Osborn (Richmond, Indiana and Burgwald, Germany) and Sealeze (Richmond, Va.).

